'I want to keep the Assamese side of myself alive', says 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Plabita Borthakur

Plabita Borthakur, who rose to fame with Lipstick Under My Burkha, is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Sutliyan on ZEE5. In a short span of time, the Assamese beauty has worked in major projects such as Breathe: Into the Shadows and Bombay Begums, to name a few. In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Plabita shares how the acting bug got to her, mantra to survive in a fast-paced industry, and more.

Plabita comes from a family of artists. Her sisters Parineeta and Priyangi are also a part of showbiz. She asserts that her folks have always been supportive of her career choice. “My parents have always said that we should follow our heart and do what makes us happy. I never had an aim in life, never planned to be an actor, not that interested in my academics as such, but I’ve always been involved in the performing arts. I took part in all sorts of singing and dancing gigs. I feel because of that, I knew if there’s anything I would do with my life, any future I want, it should be something that I never get bored of,” she says.

When asked how she took up acting, Plabita reveals, “I just happened to randomly think that since I’m in Mumbai, let me try giving acting a shot, and I did, and it worked out. I don’t think where I’m going to be headed next. My name means to keep flowing, and similarly, I also like to go with the flow. Obviously, I want to stay in touch with my roots and keep the Assamese side of myself alive always.”

Plabita made her acting debut with Rajkumar Hirani’s film PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. However, she came into the spotlight as Rehana Abidi in the Alankrita Shrivastava directorial Lipstick Under My Burkha. According to her, every time she auditions for a role or comes on board a project, she tries to give her best and hopes that people around her are happy with it.

“When I started working in the entertainment industry, the biggest lesson my sister taught me was that, ‘When you give an audition, you give it, and then you forget about it. Don’t keep thinking about it because out of 10 or 20; you will get a call back for one.’ Ever since I started understanding that, I have never been high on expectations and later felt bad about things not working out. Now I feel, whatever happens, happens for a reason. It’s destiny; just take it as it comes,” she explains.

Plabita’s filmography is heavier on the OTT side. The actress is grateful for the existence of such platforms. “Because of this, there’s a lot more content happening. For actors like me or filmmakers alike, it is a great opportunity. It’s easier for people who are new or for smaller films, shows, and productions to actually come up with something and put it out there. At least there’s a platform for them to showcase their art,” she concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:18 AM IST