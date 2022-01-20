"I want to do good and bigger roles", says 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame Harshaali Malhotra

Better known as Munni from the blockbuster movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra recently made headlines for receiving the prestigious Bharat Ranta Dr Ambedkar National Award for her heart-warming performance in the Salman Khan-starrer.

While the chemistry between the on-screen Mama-Bhanji (played by Salman and Harshaali), was the highlight of the film, what made it more special was Harshaali’s performance as a mute young girl, Shahida, from Pakistan.

And Harshaali, who kick-started her acting career as a child actor, has bigger dreams and wishes to headline meaningful movies by playing the lead characters.

The sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is reportedly titled as Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. When asked Harshaali whether she will be seen in Pawan Putra Bhaijaan along with Salman, she says, “It all depends on the story; he (Salman) is still working on it. If there’s a suitable role for me, then they (makers) might call me. As of now, there’s no news. Yes, I am in touch with Salman uncle, but have not met him yet.”

Talking about her plans, Harshaali says with a smile, “I want to do good and bigger roles. Indeed, like my Munni ka role.” When asked Harshaali who her favourite actor is, pat comes the reply, “My favourite is Deepika Padukone.” Adding further she says, “I want to play all kinds of roles — comedy, horror or emotional characters. Undeniably, the role should touch my heart, only then I would like to be a part of the film. Needless to say, woh role bada hona chahiye aur lead (laughs).”

Harshaali has been receiving many offers but she isn’t accepting them. Ask her why and she shares, “Because they aren’t lead and interesting characters.” Harshaali desires to play something along the lines of Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes.

Honing acting skills are a must for any actor to turn the tide in his/ her favour. Revealing her plans, Harshaali says, “I want to join an acting class. Currently, I am learning gymnastics and martial arts. Since movements are restricted due to the pandemic, after things normalise, I will join take up acting classes.

Before signing off, the young actor adds, “I am only keen to take acting as my profession for sure. I have no alternative profession at all in my mind.”

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:00 AM IST