I want to build my identity: Says 'Hello Charlie' star, Aadar Jain

Being from the first family of the Hindi film industry has its perks...but also a few perils. Along with the privilege, comes the burden of expectations. And Aadar Jain, the grandson of Raj Kapoor, is well aware of both. Having stepped into the film industry much after his now-famous cusins, Ranbir, Kareena and Karisma, he faced comparisons from get go.

The Qaidi Band actor doesn’t shy away when questioned about the same. “I am well aware of the fact that I come from a film family. I am also proud of all that my family has achieved. However, I am here to do something on my own. I want to build my own identity and I have started right from scratch,” he said on the sidelines of the trailer launch of his upcoming film Hello Charlie, an Excel Entertainment production.

Directed by Pankaj Saraswat and starring Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Elnaaz Norouzi and debutante Shlokka Pandit, the film will drop on Amazon Prime Video on April 9.

Talking about the movie he said: “This is a happy film, meant to be an entertainer for the entire family. That makes the film not just ideal for children but also the entire family to watch together.” The film is based on a comic plot featuring mistaken identities. At the heart of all the quagmire is a gorilla, or perhaps two! Charlie (Jain) has been assigned the task of transporting a gorilla Toto from Mumbai to Diu and promises to be a fun road film as the camera captures the locales from their onward journey to Diu.

“I learnt how to drive a truck for the film. I’ve never driven a truck before and it was quite a learning experience for me!” said Jain when asked about the special skills he has picked up for the film. “It is quite difficult to drive a truck, especially one carrying heavy goods. I have a lot of respect for those who do this daily, transporting things from one part of the country to another,” he added.

Some of his co-stars in the film are industry veterans like Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Did he pick up any particular skill from them? “I have learnt a lot about my craft from both of them. They have been my guiding forces and taught me a lot about the nuances of acting. Things like comic timing, camera angles and also little things like taking cues have helped me improve my performance. I'm glad I got so much of time to watch them and see them perform,” he said.

The 26-year-old, who is dating fellow actor Tara Sutaria, has also assisted leading directors like Farah Khan and Karan Johar in Happy New Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. And both have been great learning experiences as well. “I learnt a lot during those days as an assistant director too. It was a hands-on experience. So, I kind of wanted to know how things work both in front and behind the camera” says the actor.

Mumbai-born Aadar grew up on a diet of popular Hindi cinema and Hollywood classics. He always found watching his grandpa onscreen fascinating, almost believing in the make-believe as real. Having graduated in screenwriting and direction from the New York Film Academy, Aadar also pursued a course in acting at the globally respected Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute before he ventured into Bollywood as a full-time actor with Qaidi Band in 2017.

Adar also talked fondly about his love for animals, “I love animals. When this film came to me it was like a godsend. I got a lot of time to work things around the schedule of the gorilla, which was a fun exercise. It was stressful too since the animal was largely unpredictable. All the scenes had to be shot based on the mood of the animal, including the camera angles. Apart from shooting under extremely hot weather, trying to keep up with the animal was a bit stressful. I'm glad things turned out the way they did.”