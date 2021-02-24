I want my music and motherhood to come together: Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan

Bollywood singer and music reality show judge, Neeti Mohan, is known for her sensational voice. Neeti became a household name with her debut song Ishq Wala Love from the movie Student of the Year. And, it’s been an upward journey for Neeti in Bollywood since then. The singer was recently a part of a jury at the third season of Smule Mirchi Cover Star (MCS) – the hunt for India’s next big cover star. Amidst work, Neeti recently announced her first pregnancy on social media on her second marriage anniversary with actor Nihar Pandya. In an exclusive chat with the Cinema Journal, Neeti spoke about work, embracing motherhood, and more. Excerpts from the interview:
Does judging a singing reality show come with a responsibility?
I think music is something that needs to come from the heart, else it doesn’t touch you. So, the voice should pierce straight into the heart to create magic and be mesmerised. Music is about passion and technicality and there is so much that goes in to be a professional singer. But, this is heard and understood in just five seconds. And, being a judge is a big responsibility. There are a lot of hopes, and your comments matter a lot. I feel like it’s my responsibility to encourage everyone and I try my best.
How have you evolved over the years as a singer and now a mom-to-be?
I feel I have always lived my life the way I want to. I want to have the best of experiences. I wanted to live in Mumbai where jobs are created and I am living here and working with good people. And, now, I feel this is a different time, and I am now a mother-to-be. It’s evolving and I feel so complete.
At the peak of your singing career, were you apprehensive about pregnancy?
I used to feel that earlier when I was not even married. But when I got married, I realised that career is one part of my life and a very important part as an empowered and self-made independent woman. But, I have to take up another role as a mother because that’s also very important for me to grow as a woman, as a mother and as an individual. There will be a different corner in my heart that will get activated because I will be a mother. I believe life in totality and I want to experience life in wholesome. I think the more you live fully the more the music happens. It’s important to celebrate every role.
What are the things that you are looking forward to after becoming a mother?
I am looking forward to being a super mom. I am going to challenge myself. While I will enjoy motherhood, at the same time I will go on stage, take my baby in the green room and be there as an artiste, so my child can say what a wonderful job my mother does as an artiste. So, I want my music and motherhood to come together.
What is your idea of parenting?
I am yet to start it. Our parents didn’t force us to be what they thought was right for us... I think this is something as a parent I would follow. I got the liberty to make my own decisions. I was told that I was born with my own passion and have my own journey... so follow your heart. I look up to my parents and my in-laws for the value system, and I think that’s something I would like to impart in my child.
How are you and Nihaar (her husband) planning to balance work and life after the baby arrives?
Luckily, I never had to have this conversation of adjustment with my husband. He is very supportive and enthusiastic. He is someone who would never shy away from changing baby’s diaper. He believes in equality in relationships and I love that. We are in this together, and we will raise the baby together.
Women are often asked if they will continue working after having a child. How would you respond to that?
I believe the most empowering thing for any woman is to have freedom to choose what she wants. And, if I have the freedom to choose that I want to work, I should work. If I want to take a break, that also should be respected. It should be a woman’s decision, because there are so many situations and it can’t be generalised. But, yes, the power to choose should lie with the woman, so later on she knows that it was her decision for herself.
How are you handling the paparazzi attention?
Recently, I went out with my sister, and when we stepped out of a café, there was paparazzi; they were like ‘Neeti ma’am, congratulations’. They were equally excited. We kept it private initially on the doctor’s advice, before making the announcement. I am in a different state now and I have to take care of myself and the child.
Now, that everyone knows they are not just happy, but very protective too. I am really grateful to everyone, that they are very sweet and kind. They are making sure that they are wearing masks and maintaining distance and we are happy that we announced at the right time. I am sure no one will knock at my door to click my pictures... people respect that and I feel touched.