I want my music and motherhood to come together: Mom-to-be Neeti Mohan

Bollywood singer and music reality show judge, Neeti Mohan, is known for her sensational voice. Neeti became a household name with her debut song Ishq Wala Love from the movie Student of the Year. And, it’s been an upward journey for Neeti in Bollywood since then. The singer was recently a part of a jury at the third season of Smule Mirchi Cover Star (MCS) – the hunt for India’s next big cover star. Amidst work, Neeti recently announced her first pregnancy on social media on her second marriage anniversary with actor Nihar Pandya. In an exclusive chat with the Cinema Journal, Neeti spoke about work, embracing motherhood, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Does judging a singing reality show come with a responsibility?

I think music is something that needs to come from the heart, else it doesn’t touch you. So, the voice should pierce straight into the heart to create magic and be mesmerised. Music is about passion and technicality and there is so much that goes in to be a professional singer. But, this is heard and understood in just five seconds. And, being a judge is a big responsibility. There are a lot of hopes, and your comments matter a lot. I feel like it’s my responsibility to encourage everyone and I try my best.

How have you evolved over the years as a singer and now a mom-to-be?

I feel I have always lived my life the way I want to. I want to have the best of experiences. I wanted to live in Mumbai where jobs are created and I am living here and working with good people. And, now, I feel this is a different time, and I am now a mother-to-be. It’s evolving and I feel so complete.

At the peak of your singing career, were you apprehensive about pregnancy?

I used to feel that earlier when I was not even married. But when I got married, I realised that career is one part of my life and a very important part as an empowered and self-made independent woman. But, I have to take up another role as a mother because that’s also very important for me to grow as a woman, as a mother and as an individual. There will be a different corner in my heart that will get activated because I will be a mother. I believe life in totality and I want to experience life in wholesome. I think the more you live fully the more the music happens. It’s important to celebrate every role.