‘I want my kids to grow up in a world where leaders have listened to Greta Thunberg’s generation’: Priyanka Chopra

After Deepika Padukone, actress Priyanka Chopra also jetted off to Davos, Switzerland to participate in an open conversation, with other renowned figures at the World Economic Forum’s annual meet. The Desi girl arrived in style in an all-black dress layered with an overcoat. She shared a few snippets from her meeting with the guests at the forum.
Priyanka was quite vocal about the world’s most challenging problems and stressed on the need for philanthropy in order to solve them. She also mentioned how India successfully eradicated polio with the help of 200 million volunteers, and how it is essential to create a population people want to invest in.
Speaking about why she wants to participate in the change, the former Miss World said, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”
Priyanka also took to her Instagram and shared a candid picture with Dr. Ngozi at the meet. She wrote, “Dr Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world’s children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance - an incredible organization that has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives. The proof is in the numbers, and it’s evident that with organizations like Gavi and its amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. #Davos2020.”
