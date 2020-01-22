‘I want my kids to grow up in a world where leaders have listened to Greta Thunberg’s generation’: Priyanka Chopra

After Deepika Padukone, actress Priyanka Chopra also jetted off to Davos, Switzerland to participate in an open conversation, with other renowned figures at the World Economic Forum’s annual meet. The Desi girl arrived in style in an all-black dress layered with an overcoat. She shared a few snippets from her meeting with the guests at the forum.

Priyanka was quite vocal about the world’s most challenging problems and stressed on the need for philanthropy in order to solve them. She also mentioned how India successfully eradicated polio with the help of 200 million volunteers, and how it is essential to create a population people want to invest in.