'I want a state with complexities': Kangana quashes rumours of contesting elections from Mandi after MP Ram Swaroop Sharma's death

Lok Sabha MP Ram Swaroop Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was two-time MP from Mandi parliamentary constituency. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

After his tragic death, political researcher Dr. Chiguru Prashanth took to Twitter and predicted that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will fight the election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency.

Reacting to the tweet, Ranaut wrote: "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Loksabha elections, HP population is hardly 60/70 lakhs, no poverty/crime."

"If I get in to politics I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks," the actress added.