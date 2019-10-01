I walk into the story fully convinced that it is fiction, but the emotions are real: Sobhita Dhulipala

Actors are now expected to be socially and morally responsible while choosing a character, but Sobhita Dhulipala believes as an artiste her job is to be authentic to the emotions and not "represent" the conflicts of current times.

The 27-year-old actor says when playing a fictional character she is not bothered about the social implication of the story.

"I don't feel that as actors you are needed to represent, you reflect the conflicts of your time. And there is a difference. At the end of the day, I'm an actor playing a character. If it's not a biopic where I need to be a particular way, my interests are vested in being authentic to the emotions the character is going through.

"I don't feel entirely accountable socially because I walk into the story fully convinced that it is fiction. But the emotions are real. I don't bother with the social implication of the story when I already believe it is fiction," Sobhita told PTI in a interview.

The actor plays Indian intelligence officer Isha Khanna in latest Netflix India Original "Bard of Blood" and through her character the makers have highlighted the issue of gender disparity at work place.

Sobhita says emotional journey of her character makes it more relatable and not its on-field performance.

"It seems very real to me that a girl tries or feels such a need to prove herself even before she actualises her potential. She already has ten people to prove. I see Isha as someone who is so stubborn about her potential and how badly she wants to make it and prove her worth.

"When she finally lands that position, the main mission in the show, it becomes an experience where she actually admits to herself about her own shortcomings. Because in our minds we feel like we are ready for certain things but sometimes when reality arrives we are unprepared for it."

Calling 'Isha', a "fulcrum" between Emraan Hashmi's Kabir Aanand and Viineet Kumar's Veer Singh, Sobhita added the character acts like a calm in the storm the protagonists go through.

"Between these two guys who are just so distinct, she is the calm in that storm. The character is very relatable at the fundamental level for a lot of girls. The context maybe specific but the emotions are something which most women go through." Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, "Bard of Blood" premiered on the streaming platform on September 27.

The seven-episode-series, also featuring Kirti Kulhari and Jaideep Ahlawat, is based on Bilal Siddiqi's book of the same name.

Siddiqi and writer Mayank Tiwari have penned the show.