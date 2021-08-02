'I wake up every day knowing they have my back': Janhvi Kapoor on her bond with Arjun and Anshula

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her bond with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and also talked about the importance of their family in their lives.
Janhvi also said that they addressed a lot of their baggage once they began spending more time with each other.
For those unversed, Arjun and Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie. Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage with late actress Sridevi.
Arjun and Anshula grew closer to Janhvi and Khushi following the actor's death in 2018 and with time, their bond has become stronger.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the 'Roohi' actress revealed that initially, they would make plans but now, they come together as a family once in two to three weeks for dinners.
She added that now the meetings are more organic.
In the interview, Janhvi and Arjun also shed light on their evolving bond. Janhvi said that they don't go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives, however, she stated that she feels an instant security with Arjun and Anshula.
Even though their family is not the ideal one, Arjun and Janhvi give the utmost importance to their family. The siblings say that family is about security, consistency and comfort.
The actress said that she wakes up every day knowing that they always have her back.
Arjun, Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi are often seen spending time together. Last month, the three sisters were spotted together at Arjun's birthday bash. Before that, they shared a cute family selfie from one of their family dinner gatherings.