'I wake up every day knowing they have my back': Janhvi Kapoor on her bond with Arjun and Anshula

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her bond with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and also talked about the importance of their family in their lives.

Janhvi also said that they addressed a lot of their baggage once they began spending more time with each other.

For those unversed, Arjun and Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie. Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage with late actress Sridevi.

Arjun and Anshula grew closer to Janhvi and Khushi following the actor's death in 2018 and with time, their bond has become stronger.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, the 'Roohi' actress revealed that initially, they would make plans but now, they come together as a family once in two to three weeks for dinners.