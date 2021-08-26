e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI registers nine cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal, say sourcesTOLO news reporter Ziar Khan Yaad clarifies over his death reports, says he was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 03:59 PM IST

'I used to get horrified': Sangeeta Bijlani recalls reading stories about her rumored affairs

The 'Tridev' actress stated that the magazines at that time used to publish 'spicy pieces' about her rumoured affairs
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who recently appeared on 'Super Dancer 4' as a special guest, revealed that she used to get 'horrified' by stories about her rumoured affairs.

In an interview with ETimes, Sangeeta recalled that she would get 'horrified' on reading stories about her affairs 'with so and so' in film magazines.

The 'Tridev' actress stated that the magazines at that time used to publish 'spicy pieces' about her affairs and added that she would not even be aware of the person she was linked with.

Sangeeta tied the knot with cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin on November 14, 1996. The couple got divorced in 2010. Before that, she was in a relationship with superstar Salman Khan.

ALSO READ

Sangeeta Bijlani writes 'Mom' on ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's Mother's Day post

During the interview, she also recalled how her mother used to accompany her to the sets of her films. The actress said she would feel comfortable, protected and taken care of in her mother's presence.

Sangeeta made her debut in Bollywood with the 1987 film 'Qatil', opposite Aditya Pancholi. She later starred in films like 'Tridev', 'Hathyar', 'Jurm', 'Yodha', 'Izzat' and 'Lakshman Rekha' among others.

The actress made her debut on television with 'Chandni' in 1996, alongside actor Shahbaz Khan.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta appeared on 'Super Dancer 4' along with actor Jackie Shroff. They also grooved to their famous 'Tridev' song, 'Gali Gali Mein'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Salman Khan celebrates ex-flame, Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday in style

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal