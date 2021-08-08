'I used to feel shy...': Manoj Bajpayee reveals he once hid in women's washroom

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he once hid in a women's washroom because he was too shy around girls when he was a young man.

In one of his recent interviews, with his 'Dial 100' co-star Sakshi Tanwar, Bajpayee said that he always knew that the actress had it in her to succeed in the acting field.

He also said that he had been silently admiring her progress as an actor over the years.

For those unversed, Bajpayee was Sakshi's acting instructor when she was a college student in New Delhi. However, Bajpayee revealed he was always shy to visit a women's college.

"I felt very awkward about going to LSR. It was a girls college, and I am a very shy person. I would be extremely shy in front of girls. So I would ask a couple of girls to wait for me by the gate. One day, they didn't show up, so I went across the street and killed time at a Dhaba... One day, I entered a women's loo there. And while I was in there, a few girls came in and wouldn't leave. So I had to hide there for the coast to clear," he told journalist Puja Talwar.