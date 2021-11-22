'I used to earn Rs 35': Rohit Shetty opens up about his days of struggle, says he had to choose between food and travel

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently opened up about his days of struggle and revealed that he used to earn Rs 35 during the initial days of his career.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit said that when he started working, he used to walk for nearly two hours to the film sets in the heat.

He said that people think that since he is from the film industry, it must have been easy for him. However, the 'Golmaal' director went on to say that he used to get just Rs 35 when he started working and many times it happened that he had to choose between food and travel.

"We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar. Financially, there were a lot of crises at that time so we didn't have a house to stay. My grandmother used to stay in Dahisar, it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun. I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver 'Take this route, not that', he looks at me in the rearview mirror 'How does he know, was he a thief before?'" he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit's 'Sooryavanshi', a cop-drama, hit the theatres earlier this month. The film features Akshay Kumar as Mumbai's anti-terrorism squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi who stops a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Katrina Kaif and features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos.

Rohit is currently busy with Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus'.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:24 PM IST