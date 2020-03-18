'I understand the irony of it': Saif Ali Khan on son Ibrahim calling him an 'old man'

About a week ago, Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim posted a picture with the former and captioned it as, “just me and the old man”. The star kid was jokingly panned by his fans and followers stating that in no way was Saif an ‘old man’.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the senior Nawab was asked about the same, to which he said, “Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim’s old man. But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it.”