'I try and keep a respectful boundary': Arjun Kapoor opens up about dating Malaika Arora and accepting her past

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for years now, and made their relationship official in 2019.

Both Malaika and Arjun don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Even though they have often shared glimpses of their bond via photos on Instagram, they have hardly talked about each other in public.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Arjun opened up about dating Malaika and said that he keeps a respectful boundary and respects his partner.

The actor added that he doesn’t try to be overly talkative about his personal life, as he believes that respecting the partner’s boundary is important as there is a past.

He also opened up on being in a situation where things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice as the kids affected.