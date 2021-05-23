'I try and keep a respectful boundary': Arjun Kapoor opens up about dating Malaika Arora and accepting her past

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for years now, and made their relationship official in 2019.
Both Malaika and Arjun don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Even though they have often shared glimpses of their bond via photos on Instagram, they have hardly talked about each other in public.
In a recent interview with Film Companion, Arjun opened up about dating Malaika and said that he keeps a respectful boundary and respects his partner.
The actor added that he doesn’t try to be overly talkative about his personal life, as he believes that respecting the partner’s boundary is important as there is a past.
He also opened up on being in a situation where things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice as the kids affected.
He stated that he cares about Malaika’s comfort and respects her in every possible way. Arjun said he also ensures that his career should not hinge on his relationship and emphasizes on the need to create boundaries.
Earlier, Arjun had opened on his wedding plans with Malaika and had stated that the it is not on the cards for them as of now. "Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it," the actor was quoted saying.
Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has son Arhaan.
On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, also starring Neena Gupta. He will be seen next in Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The actor also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. Meanwhile, his last theatrical release, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
