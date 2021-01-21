'I took it very personally': Priyanka Chopra opens up on racist bullying she experienced in the US

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has long been working on her memoir 'Unfinished,' recently revealed how she was bullied in the US.

Chopra in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, spoke about the racist bullying she experienced while attending high school in America at the age of 15.

It affected her so much that she had no choice but to return to India.

"I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you. I went into a shell. I was like, 'Don't look at me. I just want to be invisible,' " said the 38-year-old.

"My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was, she added.

For those unversed, the former Miss World moved to the US at the age of 12 and stayed with her extended family for three years.

In her memoir, PC explains how other teenage girls would yell insults at her like "Brownie, go back to your country!" and "Go back on the elephant you came on" as she walked down the hall.

Chopra mentioned that she tried to ignore the bullies and also sort help from a counselor but it didn’t really help.

She said, "I don't even blame the city, honestly. I just think it was girls who, at that age, just want to say something that'll hurt. Now, at the other side of 35, I can say that it probably comes from a place of them being insecure. But at that time, I took it very personally."

Priyanka is now juggling between her life in the US and India after signing multiple projects in Hollywood and getting married to pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that "It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list".

The book 'Unfinished' traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.