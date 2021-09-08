'I thought I was the worst casting for 'Thalaivii'': Kangana Ranaut on playing Jayalalithaa in biopic

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic 'Thalaivii', said that she felt she was the 'worst' casting for the role.

The actress said that she had many 'doubts' and she wasn't sure if she would be able to do justice to the character.

In an interview with Film Companion South, Kangana said, "I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii, the worst there can be. Vijayendra (writer KV Vijayendra Prasad) sir actually came with the script to me and I saw Jaya amma’s videos and I was like, ‘What?’ Like, I have an angular face with a strong jaw and Jaya amma has a different kind of face. She is a beautiful, voluptuous woman and she is a Bharatanatyam dancer and she speaks Tamil."

The 'Queen' actress also said that she thought Vijayendra Prasad will receive a lot of 'bashing' in Tamil Nadu for the casting.

"He (Vijay) also has everything to lose. You know how people are. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn theatres if someone doesn't live up to (expectations)," Kangana added.

But, it was the writer's 'conviction' that made Kangana say yes to the late actress-turned-politician's biopic.

Directed by AL Vijay, 'Thalaivii', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer.

'Thalaivii' will be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10.

