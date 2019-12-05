I think you need to be happy in relationship: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is playing a husband in Pati Patni Aur Woh ramake. The actor has been having a dream run at box office from last two years and is hoping to continue the same.In an interaction,he speaks about his career and struggle.

Do you feel you are doing similar kind of films?

I have done lot of women centric films ,which people don't know be it AakashVani ,Kaanchi,I have done a short film with Tanuja Chandra called Silvat. But the films which have done good business they normally get highlight like Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety,Pyaar ka Punchnama's both the parts that is why people feel I have done similar films. I want to do all kinds of films. I really what to do action film but I enjoy these situational comedies. I choose scripts which I can relate to. Comedy films have certain commercial value. I don't want to let go of that combination of commercial and mass oriented films.

How do you balance between such comedies because at times ,it can be called vulgar?

In today's day and time,we know if we are crossing this line or not. This film doesn't go in that zone,when you wil see the film you will realise it. There are some scenes in the trailer which people have liked. But there is hardly any filter to these things ,we try to show things which we normally see but sometimes people point it out. If we keep filtering stuff then people won't be able to relate to it. It will all become plain vanilla. Once you see the film you will know both Bhumi and Amanda's character are very strong.

Would want to stay away from adult comedies ?

As an actor there is certain responsibility we have. But my persona is bit different,I have that I don't care image ,but I do care about it. There is always some reflections of society you get to see in the films and it is other way round too. So people should not generalise these things. Some things are fictionaland are added in it for entertainment. I think audience is smart enough to know that. The actors job is to balance between this thin line. Talking about that particular line in the trailer,we didn't realise it. We never wanted to hurt anyone. That was not the point we wanted to make. Once the trailer was released ,people spoke about it and we removed it.

Do you get bothered about comparisons since you are doing lot of sequels?

Sanjeev Kumar is legendary actor and not only in this film but in all my sequels I am not trying to fill into shoes of any actor. I am trying to create my own identify and wish to see my films being remade one day. For me content is important. I am confident about this film though.

Do you feels things have changed for you now?

Everyone has seen my struggle. But I am happy with the way my life is going . I was happy when I was struggling. Till two years back I had lot of time but now I don't get time to be with my friends and family ,some of them think I have changed ,I try to make them that it isn't true. I never imagined that I will be working on one film and will have to promote another so I am more than happy. There was a time even after giving hits ,I did not become household name. Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety changed things for me producers started trusting me now. I was not matured that time. I got validation with Luka Chhupi thi year,which was important for me.

What is your definition of relationship?

I think you need to be happy in relationship. You need to have enough to give each other . The main thing which is important for any relationship to work is honesty. Be honest with each other.