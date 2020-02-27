'I think my acting has become better with time': Saif Ali Khan

Asked if he has any regrets in his life, he said: "I am sure I have (regrets) but not very serious ones. I think it is okay to have regrets. We all are humans. But it important to learn something from your regrets. Having regrets makes us human. There should be something beyond your ambition. All theses things make for a well-coloured life. So, yes I have a bit of regret but it's nothing serious."

Reflecting on his journey, Saif, who is currently on a roll with two back-to-back acclaimed performances this year in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" and "Jawaani Jaaneman", also spoke of how his acting process has evolved over the years.

"I think my acting has become better with time, and I understand things much better now. My process is very instinctive. Although there are various techniques attached to acting, in my case it is mostly natural. It's a very creative field. I have realised you have to always find a new way to do the same thing and that's always fun. Acting is never ending. Sky is the limit and you can never stop learning. I am still learning," Saif signed off.