'I thank God every breath I take for you': Aishwarya's adorable post as daughter Aaradhya turns 9

A day after her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned nine, former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday shared pictures from Aaradhya's birthday night.
The 'Guru' actor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with her daughter and her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.
The 47-year-old actor went on to pen down a note expressing her love and gratitude for her "darling angel".
"HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA," she wrote in the caption.
"I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond... GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life, Love, Love LOVE YOU," she added.
In 2015, Ash told Firstpost, "To me my world changed the day Aaradhya was born. Everything is the same around me. But she has changed the way I look at the world. The world that I now occupy with my daughter is my reality. Everything else is a secondary."
"Aaradhya and I have a soul connect. My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her," she added.
Earlier on Monday, Aaradhya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also marked her birthday with a special birthday note.
The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya's growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.
"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," the 'Coolie' actor wrote in the caption of the picture.
With inputs from Agencies