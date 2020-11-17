'I thank God every breath I take for you': Aishwarya's adorable post as daughter Aaradhya turns 9

In 2015, Ash told Firstpost, "To me my world changed the day Aaradhya was born. Everything is the same around me. But she has changed the way I look at the world. The world that I now occupy with my daughter is my reality. Everything else is a secondary."

"Aaradhya and I have a soul connect. My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her," she added.

Earlier on Monday, Aaradhya's grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also marked her birthday with a special birthday note.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the collage that consisted of one picture each from Aaradhya's growing years starting from a picture from the time when she was a baby to the most recent picture of the star kid.

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," the 'Coolie' actor wrote in the caption of the picture.