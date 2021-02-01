'I stood by you and now...': Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta lock horns on Twitter after he calls 'Simran' a mistake

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta who bounced back in the entertainment arena with his web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, got criticised on Twitter for calling his collaboration with actress Kangana Ranaut a mistake.

Hansal took to Twitter and wrote, "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran."

For those unversed, Hansal directed the 2017 Indian heist drama film "Simran" starring Kangana in the lead. Loosely based on the real- life story of Sandeep Kaur, the film traces the life of a divorcee, who loses her savings in a gambling bout. She later takes a loan to reverse the damage but ends up getting involved into a life of crime.

When a Twitter user slammed Hansal for changing his stance about the film, the filmmaker hit back.