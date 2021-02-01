'I stood by you and now...': Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta lock horns on Twitter after he calls 'Simran' a mistake

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta who bounced back in the entertainment arena with his web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, got criticised on Twitter for calling his collaboration with actress Kangana Ranaut a mistake.
Hansal took to Twitter and wrote, "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran."
For those unversed, Hansal directed the 2017 Indian heist drama film "Simran" starring Kangana in the lead. Loosely based on the real- life story of Sandeep Kaur, the film traces the life of a divorcee, who loses her savings in a gambling bout. She later takes a loan to reverse the damage but ends up getting involved into a life of crime.
When a Twitter user slammed Hansal for changing his stance about the film, the filmmaker hit back.
Another user pointed out a chart of box office collections of Hansal’s films over the years and stated that it was only because of Kangana that “Simran” crossed Rs 14 crore compared to his other “flops”.
Kangana corroborated the same and wrote, “That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka’.”
Hansal replied to her "Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film. All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness.”
Back in 2020, Hansal told Huffington Post that "Simran" should have never been made.
He said, "It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film."
"ll be honest with you, I enjoyed Kangana’s company outside the set and I had a great time with her. (But on the sets) It went out of my control completely. That’s not a happy situation to be in. Other than dealing with the fact that she (Kangana) completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors," he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)