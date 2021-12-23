'I still have a few days where everything isn’t fine': Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar opens up about her battle with depression and anxiety

Actor-model Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram and opened up about battling depression and anxiety. She revealed that she still faces tiny episodes of dark patches. While sharing her experience, Ankita also mentioned a few tips that help if somene ever goes through such feelings.

In the photo that Ankita shared, she is sporting a yellow quilted jacket, holding her juice glass at the breakfast table and flashing a serene smile at the camera. In her caption, she talks about how looks can be deceiving. Someone could seem perfectly fine on the surface, while fighting an intense turmoil within.

She wrote, "A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile. Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn’t “fine”. Not everyone who looks “fine” is actually fine. Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don’t get scared like I used to. After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches."

Ankita added, "Way milder, way shorter and way better than the 'all consuming' days I actually lived through. But now, I have gotten stronger, become more positive and I manage to see the bright light through the dark patches. I don’t let it consume me, I cry when I have to, I don’t hold onto my thoughts like I used to. I let them come and go as they please. It requires a lot of practice but I’m getting better at it. I remember reading somewhere that ‘some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest’ and I have finally come to accept that fact. Of course the events and experiences of our lives play a huge role in it. But we must get all the help we can to navigate our way through it. It’s not easy and no it doesn’t get easier, you just get better and stronger.”

She went on to give tips to help in such situations, she said,"A few things that help -

•Physical and mental exercise,

•Journaling,

•Cutting down on caffeine,

•Reducing alcohol intake,

•Avoiding substance abuse

•engaging with friends and family.

But to even get to the point of gathering the will and courage to fight requires help.

Seek professional help when needed.

Holiday seasons can be quite stressful, can bring back all kinds of memories.

So many things can trigger you but keep at it.

Look at what you have achieved inspite of all the obstacles.

If you’re having one of those dark days, I’m just here to remind you that your resilience is far stronger than the storm inside your head 🤗

Love to all of you ❤️"

For the unversed, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018, when Soman was 52, and Konwar was 26. The actor-model had earlier opened up about how the two met, fell in love, dated for five years and then got married. She even revealed that while her family was worried about the age gap, it was not an issue for them.

