'I stay away from songs with regressive or negative connotations', says Shaan

For singer Shaan, the positive impact that music creates on listeners is important. It is a reason he avoids songs with regressive or negative connotations.

"Music has always been a stressbuster, a companion in your various moods and situations. Listening to good music that is sonically soothing is important. Music that is jarring in its sound and content can be very harmful. It induces negativity and aggression into your subconscious. I stay away from songs that have regressive or negative connotations," Shaan said.

Talking about the responsibility of a musician to heal people with their music amid the ongoing depressing times of the pandemic, the singer further said, "I would definitely want my music to have a positive influence on my listeners. I try to keep a subtle message in my songs while entertaining the audience. It is also important that I update my music to suit the youth, in terms of sound, lyrics and composition. And while I have ventured into various genres, I make sure not to cross the line. After all, it is a social and moral responsibility of a singer to bring positive change through music."