'I started crying': When a 'rude' choreographer screamed at Kriti Sanon in front of 20 other models

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has starred in hits such as 'Heropanti', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Lukka Chuppi' and 'Mimi', recently spoke up about her modelling days and recalled her very first ram walk.

Before making her mark in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon tried her luck in modelling.

In a conversation with Brut India, Kriti Sanon recalled an incident where she was publically yelled at by a 'rude' choreographer.

The actress said that when she messed up in choreography, the choreographer was rude to her and 'screamed' at her in front of 20 other models.

Sanon shared that the incident left her in tears and she broke down in the auto when she was on her way back home. "I cried to my mother," she said.

The actress revealed that her mother had asked her to either reconsider her decision or become a 'thick-skinned person'.

Before modelling, the 31-year-old actress secured a degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti', where she was paired opposite actor Tiger Shroff.

Sanon is currently basking in the success if her latest release 'Mimi'. The film directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011).

It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.

She her diary full as her line-up includes 'Hum Do Humare Do', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath' and 'Adipurush'.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 06:09 PM IST