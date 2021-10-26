e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:05 PM IST

'I started crying loudly': Rajkummar Rao reveals how he felt watching Amitabh Bachchan 'die' in 'Agneepath'

Rajkummar Rao will be seen as a special guest along with Kriti Sanon in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'
IANS
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared his feelings after watching the film 'Agneepath', especially when Amitabh Bachchan's character 'Vijay' died in the movie.

He will be seen as a special guest along with Kriti Sanon in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

Rajkummar shares: "As a child when I was watching 'Agneepath' and when the movie ends where your character, 'Vijay' dies. Sir, after the film got over, I ran into my room and I covered my face with the pillow and started crying loudly."

"As I was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan had died and I was telling God, 'How can this happen, please bring back Amitabh Bachchan, God. How can God do this, he can't die. Then my mother came and told me that this is just a film and it's not real," he concludes.

Apart from this Kriti Sanon will be seen going down on her knees to propose to Amitabh Bachchan followed by ballroom dancing.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 29 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:05 PM IST
