'I so wanted to act with him': Jackie Shroff regrets not having the opportunity to star opposite Rishi Kapoor

It has been nearly a week since Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise which left the entire industry in shock with some of them still expressing grief over the star.

One actor in particular, Bollywood's 'Bhidu' Jackie Shroff is regretting not having a chance to star opposite the legendary actor.

While Jackie had worked with Rishi in three films, the pair never had the opportunity to face each other on-screen in films such as Chalk n Duster, Azaad Desh ke Ghulam and Aurangzeb.

"We’ve worked together in so many movies but never faced each other on camera. Him being a senior to me and one of the finest actors of the industry, I so wanted to act with him. I feel sad that this wish will never come true now. We’ve lost a precious jewel of the crown," the 63-year-old actor told Hindustan Times.

Jackie further went on to mention how he couldn't dance nor romance like Rishi. He also added that Rishi would always greet people with a warm hug and that they often discussed Tiger Shroff's performance over a call.