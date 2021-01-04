'I signed 'Dhaakad' a while ago': Arjun Rampal on working with Kangana Ranaut amid drug probe

In the web show, he was seen in the role of Captain Karan Sachdev, a pilot who is an ex wing commander and in "Nail Polish" he played defense lawyer Sid Jaising.

"Both the roles are special in their own way. The medium of OTT has given me the opportunity to get deeper into my character. Also, the platform allows you to work with some great talent," he said.

Rampal said he is looking forward to begin work on his impending projects this year - a film titled "The Rapist", by actor-director Aparna Sen, and "The Battle of Bhima Koregaon".

He said filming for "The Rapist" will begin in March and then he will resume shoot for "The Battle of Bhima Koregaon", directed by Ramesh Thete, in April.

"There is an action film for which I am shooting in London I am also making my debut in Telugu cinema. The announcement regarding these two projects will be made soon. I have to finish 'Final Call 2' and there is another show to do as well. So it will be busy 2021," Rampal added.

The actor revealed he is also set to produce a web series and a feature film.