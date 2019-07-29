I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan: Boney Kapoor on Janhvi Kapoor’s dating rumours

There is always a hot gossip around Bollywood about stars and their personal relationships with co-stars or with industry personnel. But the one which is most recent is rumours about Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

The two were seen together on silver screen in Dharma Production’s Dhadak, which is a remake of Marathi movie ‘Sairat’. The duo shared amazing chemistry on camera and most importantly off the camera. That’s where all rumours started to cook. Many of their fans spotted this duo together on outings and dinners.

Recently Boney Kapoor gave his statement to SpotboyE on the rumours about Ishaan and Janhvi having something more than a friendship. He said, “Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan.”

As far as their fans and Medias concern we think Boney certainly has cleared all the rumours from his side with no objection of having a special bond and friendship with Ishaan.