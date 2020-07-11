'I respect Kangana a lot': Adhyanan Summan on ex-girlfriend he accused of black magic

Bollywood veteran actor Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan in a recent interview spoke about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut - who had allegedly abused him. Amid the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood, in the wake of Sushant Ringh Rajput's death, Adhyayan said that Kangana has worked hard to make her mark in the industry and earn respect. He also said that 'she is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry'.

In contrary to his prior claims about ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, 'Raaz 2' actor was all praises and spoke highly of the actress. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan said, "People say that I keep talking ill about my ex. But I have always made it clear that I respect Kangana a lot. She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her."

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan met each other on the sets of horror film 'Raaz 2' and were reportedly in a relationship in 2009. In 2016, the actor told DNA that he was shamed and humiliated by the 'Panga' actress. He had shared that Kangana slapped him and repeatedly abused him. He also accused her of being physically violent and shared an incident where she threw her stilettos at him. He had also alleged that Kangana Ranaut practiced 'black magic'.