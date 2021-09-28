'I really felt bad': Hina Khan reveals she lost out on Kashmiri girl's role due to her 'dusky complexion'

Actress Hina Khan recently revealed that she was once rejected for a project where she had to play the role of a Kashmiri girl because of her dusky complexion.

In an interview with ETimes, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant opened up on facing rejections and how she deals with it.

Hina said that a few years back, she could not crack a project because she didn’t look Kashmiri enough. She said that she is a Kashmiri and can fluently speak the language but she didn’t get cast because her complexion is dusky and she is not extremely fair.

She said that's what the team and character demanded and she really felt bad. The actress further said that since she knows the language so well, she could have worked wonders in that character.

Hina went on to say that she never loses hope and keeps on trying her best.

Hina shot to fame and became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai'. She also impressed the audience with her stint in one of the most controversial reality shows 'Bigg Boss'.

She was recently seen in 'Main Bhi Barbaad' with Angad Bedi.

On the film front, Hina made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s 'Hacked', which also starred Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah. She is set to announce her upcoming project in Bollywood soon.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:17 PM IST