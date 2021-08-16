‘I really don't think nepotism applies to me’, says Raahul Jatin, son of veteran music composer Jatin Pandit

Raahul Jatin, son of legendary music composer Jatin Pandit recently dropped his new original single “Bin Tere”, a soft romantic melody alongside Spanish artist and social media influencer Estefania Martt.

Raahul, who has grown up listening to his father and uncle Lalit Pandit’s songs gets candid about creating his own compositions, nepotism, and thoughts on the current music scene.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are your earliest memories of growing up with an extremely popular father?

I was way too young when my dad was working, but when Fanaa, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum released, I completely understood that, this is my dad's work and that time Jatin - Lalit had split. My most favourite memory is of Fanaa, I remember when I used to go to school in a carpool, me and my friends would listen to “Chand Sifarish”, because it was a big hit at that time and everyone would say what an amazing song your dad has made.

Was it pre-decided that you would get into the same industry, or a liking you built naturally?

My dad always taught me singing when I was in school and I was pretty good but my mom was into my studies, she herself is in fact an MBA. She really did push me to study and I think I did that only because she had my back. As I started growing up, I started performing at shows with my dad. Even when “Aankhon Ke Ishaare” had come, I was not 100% sure that this is what I wanted to do, but, you know, during this lockdown, I started learning. So now I feel like this is really what I want to do.

To what extent are you influenced by your dad’s style of music?

I really like my dad's style of music because I feel my dad is an absolute genius when it comes to composing and writing lyrics and even understanding singing. You know he's a brilliant singer himself. I feel, if I had never met my dad and I started making music it would have sounded like him, I know this sounds like a made-up type thing, but it really is true. My dad really doesn't like Charlie Puth and some of the newer English artists. I think my dad would listen to him too but he probably just doesn't because he has his own set of songs and composers and singers that he likes to listen to.

Do you take your dad’s opinions while creating your own compositions?

I do take my dad's opinion obviously, but you know it's very funny because whatever songs I have released so far, he hasn't changed much, but when it comes to music production side of things, he does gives me suggestions.

What are the qualities you have inherited from your father?

My dad tells me if you like it, like a thousand percent your producers will probably like it 100%. So, you could imagine how much hard work you have to put in to get it to the point where they and other people like it. So, I don't think I've inherited this. I think I have just seen him working very hard and now I also work in this business, and I can only honestly imagine how much work he must have put in to make so many great songs. Consistently one after the other and I am trying to do the same.

Do you feel the pressure that people are going to judge you for carrying forward your father’s legacy?

I don't feel pressured because the people I am around are pretty sensible, and I haven't had people say things that made me feel like, oh, I'm pressurized. I just do my best and my parents they're very sweet and supportive. They always tell me to just do my best because the film business is like sometimes everything just works out and sometimes it doesn't, so the best thing is to do your best and make sure that you give it your 100% and see what happens.

What are your thoughts on the current music scene in Bollywood?

I think independent music will become very big in Bollywood in the future. I feel like most of the newer songs are like independent artists music and they are not in films, so I would say that it would probably become more like how music is in Hollywood right now and I wouldn't be surprised if in movies we start showing very few songs or no songs at all. I feel like our whole culture overall is moving towards the west. Now you have 6 to 7 composers in a film and usually they have no interaction with the director. They literally just make a song, send it to the music company and the music company will just decide if the song should be put in a film.

Where do you think film music is headed?

I think we will have a lot more remixes and I feel it's a safer thing for both film and the music company because it's a song that's already been successful and you recreated it, you know that they liked it once they'll like it again.

Do you believe there are musical camps in the industry?

I don't think there are musical camps. Everybody has people they like to work but ultimately a composer wants what's best for his song. But everybody just at the end of the day, wants to make something that is great and they will do so by whatever means necessary.

Do you think a filmy background is going to help you secure a spot amid tough competitions?

I don't think so. People always talk about nepotism and stuff like that but I really don't think nepotism applies to me. I think film stars and film producers have an advantage and it's not that people are willing to help them. It's just that their parents can literally make a film for them. It's a safer bet for them than taking a dude that nobody knows.

Occasionally, you know, they say, contacts, help out and stuff. Nobody really helps anybody in the film business these days. I don't think nobody really has helped me. I wish they did. It would be great. Like, for instance, my first song. I know how hard I worked. Literally, I sent videos of me doing backflips and front flips and dancing and then Anurag Bedi, CEO of ZEE was like, okay. Well, this guy, he seems good, he doesn't just sing, he does gymnastics and he dances, so we can try and, you know, gamble on him. Let's see what happens, that sort of thing.”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:47 PM IST