'I realised that you know it is a boys' club': Farah Khan says certain people cheered when her film 'Tees Maar Khan' flopped

In a recent interview, filmmaker Farah Khan said that she had realised B-town has a lot of fair-weather friends, when her 2010 film, 'Tees Maar Khan' did not do well at the box office. She stated that some people almost celebrated the failure of the film. Tees Mar Khan starred Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna.
The choreographer turned director spilled the beans on how the industry reacted to her film, during an interview with Pinkvilla. She said, "I don’t know if people’s perception to me changed but they definitely took a lot of joy in Tees Maar Khan not doing well. There was glee and there was ‘Oh thank god this one didn’t do well.’ That’s when I realised that you know it is a boys’ club and they don’t want a little girl, or a big girl, in it.”
She also commented on how the film's failure taught her to be kinder.
However, in 2019, Farah went on to express how the film industry was not male dominated and if it was all about who brought in the maximum money. At a book launch event she has stated, "You have to blame rest of the country for that, because who patronises the movies? It’s not the industry. It’s the country and people who want to go and see the movies. So, whoever brings in the biggest money will be the biggest superstar. The minute women start bringing in the big bucks, they will be the superstars. It’s a business model. I think at some point, women might rule the industry. In last 30 years, a lot has changed.”
According to reports the film had managed to amass approximately Rs 60 crores at the box office.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)