‘I quickly got my hands away from him’: Ankita Lokhande on a ‘big actor’ making advances at her

After deciding to enter films again, Ankita added that this time it was a big actor who made advances at her. She said, "When I got back again into films, I felt it again, just shaking hands with that person. I don’t want to take names; he was a big actor. I got those vibes, and I quickly got my hands away from him. I knew it, ab mera yahaan nahi hoga, because it is a give and take thing. I understood and I left from there because it was not for me."

Ankita was last seen in the 2019 film "Baaghi 3" as Shraddha Kapoor's sister.

Earlier, Ankita had shared with IANS that she is happy to be part of the industry when content is the king.

"I am glad that I am here at the right time, when it is not about Bollywood or TV. It is about talent, concept and story. People want to see good work and talent," said Ankita.

Asked if she is happy about the blurring of lines between the two mediums, Ankita said: "It is a good thing, it should be like that only. If you see in Hollywood, there is no line. They do TV and films. Here, in India we have our vision that television is small screen and film is big screen."

She really wants people to see that "talented actors are proving themselves in Bollywood".