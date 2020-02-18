'I owe my career to debutant directors': Vicky Kaushal

He said unlike "Sanju" where he needed to learn a dialect for the character or "Uri" which demanded physical transformation, essaying the role of Prithvi was a pretty much a straight line.

"It was more about adapting to the new grammar. It was something I was not so prepared for. I had underestimated the horror genre before doing this film quite a lot. In horror, timing has to be correct, everything has to fall in the right place at the right time, all departments work in sync to make that one shot," he added.

Vicky said the team has attempted to present the horror genre in its truest form -- with jump scares and atmospherics.

"'Bhoot' is not just about jump scares but it is also about the mood that keeps you on your toes when you watch it. We have tried to stay true to the genre. There are no unnecessary subplots.

"We have not tried to lure the audience with making a nice musical album where people are like 'let's go to watch the songs' or turning into a romantic horror or horror comedy. They have been made over the years." Asked his first memory of a horror film, Vicky remembered how scared he was after watching Ram Gopal Varma's "Raat".

"I don't remember what I saw but I remember being very scared for days altogether. I used to be scared thinking that Revathy ma'am, with those glassy eyes, will come out of anywhere. It is only after I grew up, I realised that she wore lenses," he recalled. The actor has played diverse roles in his Bollywood career, but he said there is a "certain awareness" that one has to be careful while playing real-life characters, a number of which are lined up in his future filmography.

He is set to play Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's biopic on the revolutionary, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Karan Johar's period drama "Takht" and 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's "Sam".

"You follow the vision of the writer and director but while playing a real character, you can't take a lot of liberties. Some of the characters that I will be playing next, they were real people who existed at one point of time and you can't change history. Aurangzeb has been documented in texts and Udham Singh has been more like a legend.

"But people are much more aware about Sam Manekshaw. There are videos of the man, a more recent figure. I feel more responsible towards playing him. Every person has a 'sur' (tone) so besides how he looked, walked and talked, I have to get that right. Out of all the true life characters that I am playing, Manekshaw scares me the most," he said.