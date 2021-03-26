‘I opened my mouth, almost said something’: Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post after explosive interview

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita spoke about her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita and Sushant dated for almost six years and called it quits in 2016. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show "Pavitra Rishta".

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was 34. The investigation of Sushant's death is still on.

She mentioned that Sushant chose his career and moved on.

In 2019, Ankita confirmed her relationship with Vicky Jain. It was during this time that reports of Sushant dating actress Rhea Chakraborty also surfaced in the media.

She also shared that she lost big films like “Bajirao Mastani”, “Happy New Year”, “Ram Leela”, ‘Sultan” and “Badlapur” because she wanted to marry Sushant.

However, what grabbed headlines above all was her casting couch ordeal.

Sharing that it happened twice, Ankita revealed that the first time it was when she was just a teen and a producer wanted to sleep with her.

The second time it was a "big actor" who made advances at her.

Lokhande, who ventured into Bollywood with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", was last seen in the 2019 film "Baaghi 3" as Shraddha Kapoor's sister.