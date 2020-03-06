'I never used to like to wear sleeveless': Karisma Kapoor on being very conservative

After a hiatus of almost 9 years, Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with her upcoming series, 'Mentalhood'. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her web series and in a recent interview, revealed that she's always been a very private person. Karisma also said that she's quite coservative and never liked wearing sleevless tops.

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Karisma Kapoor opened up about how she enjoyed her time away from the spotlight, chilling with her family. The actress who enjoys a huge following on Instagram, also said that she likes to share only bits from her life and not her entire life. She siad, "This is the digital age but yes, I am a bit particular about what I post and what I don’t. I like certain things to be private and people respect that about me."