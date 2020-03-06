'I never used to like to wear sleeveless': Karisma Kapoor on being very conservative

After a hiatus of almost 9 years, Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with her upcoming series, 'Mentalhood'. The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her web series and in a recent interview, revealed that she's always been a very private person. Karisma also said that she's quite coservative and never liked wearing sleevless tops.
In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Karisma Kapoor opened up about how she enjoyed her time away from the spotlight, chilling with her family. The actress who enjoys a huge following on Instagram, also said that she likes to share only bits from her life and not her entire life. She siad, "This is the digital age but yes, I am a bit particular about what I post and what I don’t. I like certain things to be private and people respect that about me."
Karisma also reminisced the older days and spoke about how she managed to juggle between so many films and songs. She was so conservative that she never liked wearing sleeveless tops, revealed Lolo. Even though Karisma is an actor, she's a very private person and people often wonder if she's the same actress who did these dance numbers and worked in David Dhawan movies. She said, "I never used to like to wear sleeveless also. It was very odd. I was very conservative, or I don’t know what to call it, personality-wise."
On the work front, Lolo was last seen in 'Dangerous Ishhq' in 2012 and will be seen in ALT Balaji's upcoming web-series 'Mentalhood'. The webseries also features Sandhya Mridu, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea. 'Mentalhood' depicts the journey of five mothers and will go on air on March 11, 2020.
