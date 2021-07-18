'I never make comedy films for intelligent people': Priyadarshan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for some of the most successful, rib-tickling comedies, says he doesn't laugh a lot in real life.

The director, who spearheaded Hindi comedy films in the 2000s like "Hera Pheri", "Hungama", "Garam Masala" and "Malamaal Weekly", said he measures the humour in his movies by the width of his smile.

"Creating the perfect situation for comedy is difficult and making people laugh even more. I make sure, first, whether I can laugh or not. Because I generally don't laugh (that much), I am a miser in laughing.

"But once I know I can smile, I am assured in theatres I can make people laugh. That's how I measure it and have been doing it for the last 39 years," Priyadarshan told PTI.

The director began his career in Malayalam cinema in the early 80s and is credited for helming some of the most acclaimed, entertaining comedies of the era, right from his directorial debut "Poochakkoru Mookkuthi" (1984), "Boeing Boeing" to "Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu" among others.

Priyadarshan also made films in Tamil and Telugu, before turning to Hindi cinema with the 1992 movie "Muskurahat". He followed it up with crime drama "Gardish" (1993) and the 1997 Anil Kapoor-starrer "Virasat".