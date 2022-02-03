'I miss coming back home to you': Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is feeling emotional on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's 58th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun penned a long post in which he expressed how much he misses his mother.

He wrote, "Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you and @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature and having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side..."

He further wrote that he hopes to make her proud.

"I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you, your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son," he added.

He also shared a picture on his Instagram Story, in which he is a little toddler, happily playing with his mom.

He wrote, "Someday soon we will smile together again...We will be happy and I'll be your child and nothing else."

Arjun's mother succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of his Bollywood debut 'Ishaqzaade'.

Meanwhile on work front, Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for the last schedule of his next film 'Kuttey', a dark comedy.

The upcoming movie also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of Vishal Bhardwaj.

Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller.

'Kuttey' is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Apart from 'Kuttey', the other projects in Arjun's film lineup include Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial.

With ANI Inputs

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:23 AM IST