'I may not matter to u but I have worked my a** off': Hina Khan hits back at KRK's mockery

Bigg Boss’s former contestant Kamaal R Khan has created huge controversies by mocking the latest actor Hina Khan. The actor has mocked at her for bagging a film in the big screen and said he’ll be watching the film alone. His tweets have made a boisterous thunder among the Twitterati.

He tweeted, "I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13."

However, this have been exceedingly criticized by Karanvir Bohra, the co-actor instantly reacted to the post. For those who don't know, he was the first one to protect Hina Khan during the Cannes controversy.