'I may not matter to u but I have worked my a** off': Hina Khan hits back at KRK's mockery

Bigg Boss’s former contestant Kamaal R Khan has created huge controversies by mocking the latest actor Hina Khan. The actor has mocked at her for bagging a film in the big screen and said he’ll be watching the film alone. His tweets have made a boisterous thunder among the Twitterati.
He tweeted, "I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13."
However, this have been exceedingly criticized by Karanvir Bohra, the co-actor instantly reacted to the post. For those who don't know, he was the first one to protect Hina Khan during the Cannes controversy.
Karanvir has praised Hina Khan for doing everything on her own. The actor wrote, "Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews.We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace..."
This indeed made Hina Khan lash back on Kamaal R Khan. She credited her difficult work for all the ventures and great things that have come her way to make her successful today. Quoting Karanvir's tweet, Hina wrote, "Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge the good work."
She also added, "#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)