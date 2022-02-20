'I Love You': Rajkummar Rao shares adorable photo to wish wife Patralekhaa on her birthday

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married last year, and have been one of the cutest couples in Bollywood.

On the occasion of his wife's birthday, Rajkummar penned a heartfelt post for her.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable picture of the duo in which Patralekhaa and Rajkummar just cannot take their eyes off each other.

He captioned it, "Happy birthday Patralekhaa. I love you." Reacting to the post, Patralekhaa commented," I love you, baby."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in 'Badhaai Do' along with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. It presented how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who are homosexuals, decided to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. However, the struggle begins when their families ask them to have kids.

Apart from this, Rajkummar will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s untitled movie which will be a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:58 PM IST