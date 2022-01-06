'I like wearing toe rings': Tanishaa Mukerji debunks wedding rumours after beach day post goes viral

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who made her comeback onscreen with a spy thriller titled 'Code Name Abdul' after five years, was believed to have tied the knot secretly.

However, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Tanishaa debunked any rumours around her secret wedding.

It all started when Tanishaa shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her day at the beach.

She captioned it as, “Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes”

While Tanishaa meant to show her crocheting skills, what grabbed eyeballs were the toe rings on her feet which are typically worn by married women.

Tanishaa told HT that she liked wearing them and questioned if she needs to justify her fashion sense to people.

The actress made headlines for her relationship and breakup with actor Armaan Kohli in reality television show 'Bigg Boss'.

Last year in July, Tanishaa opened up about how her family reacts to her being unmarried at the age of 43.

The 'Neal n Nikki' actress called her family 'amazing' and said that she is blessed to have a wonderful life today.

Earlier, in an interview, Tanishaa had revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 39.

Calling it a 'personal choice', Tanisha said that she believes it is okay for women to not have children. She also said that it is okay for women to not get married or be in a relationship.

Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 12:14 PM IST