'I like somebody who can kiss really well': Malaika Arora reveals three things that turn her on

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for years now and made their relationship official in 2019.

Malaika, who currently features as one of the judges on 'Supermodel Of The Year 2', got candid in a chat with her co-judge Milind Soman.

During the chat on the latest episode, when Milind asked Malaika about her last text message to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, she blushed and said, "I Love you too."

On being asked about a female model she has the 'hots' for, Malaika reportedly said, "I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid."

When asked to list three things that turns her on in a man, Malaika said, "I like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Both Malaika and Arjun don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Even though they have often shared glimpses of their bond via photos on Instagram, they have hardly talked about each other in public.

In one of his interviews with HT Brunch earlier, Arjun had shared that he loves how 'dignified' Malaika is. The actor said he loves the way how Malaika has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality.

On the work front, Malaika will next be seen as a judge in 'India's Best Dancer 2'. She has worked as an actor, a producer, reality show judge and a television host over the years.

Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Bhoot Police', alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The actor also has Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:31 PM IST