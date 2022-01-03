'I laugh over it': Kartik Aaryan on negative and fake news stories around him

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently said that negative news about him don't scare him anymore.

The actor made headlines for his outstanding performance in 'Dhamaka' and he was also in news last year after being dropped out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' after shooting for major portions of the film.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, broke his silence over the negativity and fake news surrounding him. He said that he used to feel bad earlier and worry about the effect that it would have on his family and how they would feel.

However, there have been so many stories in the past few years, that he just remain amused by them.

"There are so many stories (about me) that I have no fear anymore. In fact, now, I laugh over it, it motivates me. I keep quiet and Dhamaka comes and then people appreciate me, so I smile by myself and go to sleep. These small things give me joy," he said.

Kartik added that he lets his work do the talking instead of responding to such news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the action-packed family musical film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in the lead. It will release on November 4, 2022.

He also has other interesting films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani' and 'Freddy' with Alaya F.

