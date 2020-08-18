'I know I am, because he is': Meghna Gulzar marks father's 86th birthday with emotional poem

As her father and legendary lyricist Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar expressed love for the senior poet with a short poem.

The 'Raazi' helmer took to Instagram to post a blurry monochrome picture of her father embracing her.

She complimented the picture with a poem that speaks about her faith in him and also sums up the great bond shared by the father-daughter duo.

"I know I'm protected, Because his arms cradle me. I know I walk the right path, Because his little finger leads me. He dabbles in celluloid, So I know I can see. I know I can write, Because his ink flows in me. I know I canBecause he believes. I know I am, Because he is," Meghna's poem read.