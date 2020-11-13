'I know a lot of critics don't like my films': Akshay Kumar on 'Laxmii' reviews

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar reacted to the comments and criticism he received post the release of his latest film ‘Laxmii’.

The film which released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP went on to shatter records! Within hours of its release, the movie has broken all previous records set by any other Bollywood blockbuster, including Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara, to become the movie with the biggest opener for the platform.

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Akshay said that he is aware that a lot of critics don’t like his films. However, his focus is on his audience.

“I am told it's the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with ‘PadMan’ (2018) or ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)’ or ‘Mission Mangal’ (2019), the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference,” he said.

Earlier, Kumar penned down a thank you note for Raghava Lawrence, director of ‘Laxmii’.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving final touch to the actor's make-up for the ‘Bam Bholle’ song in the film.

"Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_lawrence Raghava Lawrence who's been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii Now it's over to you guys," Akshay captioned the post.