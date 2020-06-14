'I knew him as a fun-loving person': Manoj Bajpayee shares fond memories of 'Sonchiriya ' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide at his residence on Sunday in Mumbai left everyone shocked. Reportedly, the 34-year-old was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.

Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Sonchiriya' has shared his memories of the actor.

He said, "It's very hard to really come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more... He left his family, his friends and all of us who knew him as a fun-loving and respectful person. (He was) very interested and curious about knowing everything unknown... about space quantam, physics, performances and filmmaking. All my time I spent with him during the making of Sonchiriya are flashing in front of me."

"I find it really hard to believe that he is not going to meet us again. He wanted to have dinner at my place, mutton cooked by me. I feel really heartbroken that he will not be there to come over to my place to have lunch or dinner with me. Rest in peace Sushant wherever you are. God bless you," he added.