'I knew him as a fun-loving person': Manoj Bajpayee shares fond memories of 'Sonchiriya ' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide at his residence on Sunday in Mumbai left everyone shocked. Reportedly, the 34-year-old was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.
Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Sonchiriya' has shared his memories of the actor.
He said, "It's very hard to really come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more... He left his family, his friends and all of us who knew him as a fun-loving and respectful person. (He was) very interested and curious about knowing everything unknown... about space quantam, physics, performances and filmmaking. All my time I spent with him during the making of Sonchiriya are flashing in front of me."
"I find it really hard to believe that he is not going to meet us again. He wanted to have dinner at my place, mutton cooked by me. I feel really heartbroken that he will not be there to come over to my place to have lunch or dinner with me. Rest in peace Sushant wherever you are. God bless you," he added.
Many other Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor were shocked after the news of Rajput's death broke.
Akshay Kumar said he had loved Rajput's last film "Chhichhore". "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore... Such a talented actor... May God give strength to his family," Akshay posted on Twitter.
Ajay Devgn tweeted, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."
Karan Johar, the producer of the actor's Netflix movie "Drive", said he was heartbroken. "I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can't believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain," he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)