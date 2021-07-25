'I just couldn't do it': Govinda reveals he felt uncomfortable shooting for romantic scenes with Neelam

Bollywood actor Govinda, who recently appeared as a special guest on dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

On the show, the actor revealed that he was shy while enacting a romantic scene in his debut film 'Ilzaam'.

Sharing an interesting incident from the sets of the film, the actor said, "I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I just couldn't do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) held me and inquired whether I had ever romanced a girl! I said 'no', and she immediately asked one of her assistant choreographers to teach me how to do the romantic steps, and it was quite something."

For those unversed, Govinda had once reportedly made headlines for being love with Neelam head-over-heels. However, it was a one-sided love story as Neelam never reciprocated.

The duo shared excellent on-screen chemistry and have done 14 movies together, including 'Gharana', 'Love 86' and 'Sindoor.'

While Govinda made his acting debut with 'Ilzaam' opposite Neelam in 1986, Neelam's debut film was 'Jawaani' which released in 1984.

Meanwhile, Govinda was seen shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya in 'Dance Deewane 3' and joining the duo as the judges was actress Nora Fatehi.