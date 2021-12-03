I hope to do a film with YRF: Director Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli who made his directorial debut with Mujhse Dosti Karoge in 2002 and owns a production house namely, Kunal Kohli Productions has now decided that he will no longer produce movies. Kunal who in the past had produced movies like Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Break Ke Baad and Teri Meri Kahaani to name a few, has made up his mind that he will at least direct three to four films in a year. While speaking exclusively to Free Press Journal, the filmmaker expressed that he now hopes to make a film for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Talking about his decision to discontinue production, Kunal says, “In the future, I’m not going to produce any film. Actually, I thought to myself, why do I want to produce? Is it because I want to make more money? I have lost money in production. I’m not here for the money. I want to make memorable films. As a director, I know I can make three to four films in a year.”

Ask Kunal if the Bollywood industry is male-dominated, to which Kunal quickly replies, “Male-dominated industry...that’s no discussion at all. Now look at Salman Khan, he had done so many action films but one of the most mardana (manly act) Salman did was leaving Madhuri’s hand in the song, Joote Do Paise Lo. Yeh hota hai mard...heroine ka haath chhod diya, jane diya. You know that is the power of man. A manly act is successful only if he can win the heart of a strong woman. Bashing 20 people is not a mardana act.”

Kunal was the first outsider who was signed as a director by YRF. He went on to direct not one, but four films for one of the Bollywood’s biggest banners. When quizzed Kunal about when is he making his next with YRF, he answers, “When you have such an intense relationship with YRF, so doing any film right away is not the question. I was the first outsider director signed by the YRF. Also, for the first time, the shooting in YRF studios was done by me.” “I hope to do a film with YRF. We have not sat down and decided yet...jab baithege toh karenge,” concludes the Fanaa director.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST