I hope the situation gets better: Hrithik Roshan concerned over Patna floods

Actor Hrithik Roshan is concerned over people battling floods in the Bihar capital.

Hrithik, who recently essayed the role of Patna-based Super 30 programme founder Anand Kumar in "Super 30", took to Twitter and said he hopes the situation gets better.

"My heart goes out to the people of Patna who have been battling floods caused by torrential rain since almost a week now. I hope the situation gets better there soon," Hritik tweeted on Wednesday.