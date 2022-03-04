I have really enjoyed shooting Undekhi 2: Meiyang Chang

Singer, TV host, actor and dentist, Meiyang Chang is a man who dons many hats effortlessly. Chang came into the limelight after he participated in the third season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. After swooning the audiences with his soothing voice via small screen, Chang made his presence felt on the silver screen with his maiden movie, Badmaash Company, in 2010. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sultan and Bharat are some of the other movies where Chang showcased his acting prowess. Apart from rocking on small, as well as silver screen, the actor-singer enjoys a fair dominance on the OTT space well. After starring in web series like Bombers and 1962: The War in the Hills, Chang is now gearing up for the second season of the much talked-about web series, Undekhi. In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal the actor spoke about his upcoming web series and more.

When asked if he believes that he has carved his niche especially in OTT, he shares, “Have I? This is a good start for me in 2022 as there are lots of interesting stuff lined up ahead. Undekhi 2 is the first one in the block. When I talk to my friends, they tell me there’s so much for me to do or ask me if I have arrived, and I am clueless. I feel my body of work is still very little in acting. I never equate the number of projects that I do with the quality of my work or the roles I want to do. I have really enjoyed shooting Undekhi 2 and I could say, the satisfactory time has come as an actor.”

OTT has seen tonnes of shows in the crime genre and thriller space and Indian audiences have over consumed the digital content. When probed if he was apprehensive to be a part of a crime show like Undekhi 2, he explains, “When we had cable and OTT wasn’t existing, makers have made similar shows on television also. The norms were broken where central characters were really bad but when it worked for the audiences, there was a scope for more. I feel if done well, then it doesn’t matter if you are repeating the genre also. There’s absolutely no crunch for stories but genres are limited. I strongly believe that there’s something unique which had hit the audiences in the first season of Undekhi, some unexpected things.”

Chang was launched in YRF’s Badmaash Company and later went on to do Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, but both films didn’t work. “I debuted with Badmaash Company and it did decently well but what I was counting more on was Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! It was a conscious decision to do that film knowingly that director Dibakar Banerjee hasn’t seen commercial success and I was a supporting actor but it garnered a lot of critical acclaim. A lot of close friends told me not to do this film but I really wanted to work with Dibakar. I don’t regret working with him else I would have easily done reality shows and earned money. To have popularity just for the sake of it is not my end game.”

Talking further on the kind of roles he wants to explore in his career ahead, Chang tells, “After Undekhi 2, there’s another web series I am a part of. I really want to do something around science fiction, I am a huge fan of that genre. I also know that Indian markets don’t have that kind of budget but I want to push the boundaries keeping the budget constraints aside.”

