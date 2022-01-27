'I have nothing against her': Ameesha Patel addresses rumours of feud with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently opened up about her feud rumours with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The two actresses have been pitted against each other several times in the past.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ameesha finally decided to address the issue and made it clear that there was never any bad blood between the two.

Ameesha made her acting debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' in the year 2000. According to media reports, Kareena was supposed to star in the film, however, things could not materialise and Ameesha was brought on board.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Ameesha said, "I have no enemies. In fact when Kareena looks stunning in some song or some film and delivers a great performance, I actually tell my closest friends that ‘she has done a brilliant job.’ I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman, amazing actress and I have nothing against her."

Ameesha said that she was asked by the media to react to Kareena's alleged comments against her at the time. Reportedly, Kareena had called Ameesha 'a bad actor'. "I said I have no comments. I will only have positive things to say about her because I don’t know her enough to talk ill. All I know of her is her work and I think it’s great. She has certain opinions about me? It’s fine, let her be entitled to them and I don’t even know whether she said it or the media escalated it,” she said.

Ameesha added that she is close to Kareena’s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who often checks in on her. She added that she doesn’t share any enmity with Kareena and even asked her if they should star together in a film, putting an end to rumours about them.

On the film front, Ameesha will be seen next in 'Gadar 2' with Sunny Deol and Kareena is awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:28 PM IST