'I have kissed a boy in the past': Ayushman Khuranna's bold revelation

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about the time he kissed a boy in the past.

"I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it," said the actor, who is seen playing a gay character in his upcoming film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", and who is seen kissing his costar Jitendra Kumar in the 'Gabru' song of the film.

Ayushmann added: "If I can do it for a dare then why can't I do it for a film? This kind of film is happening in India in 2020. I feel a boy can fall in love with a boy, or a girl can fall in love with a girl. It doesn't matter because at end of the day. Love should be treated as love."